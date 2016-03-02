Man killed in fiery one-car crash

Shortly before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am was traveling southbound on Merriman Road when the driver drove left of center and struck a tree.

The vehicle flipped and caught on fire.

The driver was pulled from the car by responding officer Louis Petit, III, but he did not make it.

The victim's name has not been released.

Police say speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

