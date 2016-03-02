Who is Jonathan Smead, man accused of making death threat against Obama?

A man accused of threatening the president of the United States appeared in Cleveland Federal Court on Wednesday. He remains behind bars awaiting his next courtroom appearance.

Federal Magistrate Nancy Vecchiarelli did not set a bond for Jonathan Smead, 35. Smead, who has not been officially charged with anything, will be back in court on March 9.

"These are initial proceedings, we talked about earlier. We still have to let the wheels of justice turn and the Constitution do its thing. Whether or not he made those statements in actuality, or whether or not they were made in such a context as to whether or not they will be admissible are all things that we have to take a look at," said Charles Fleming, with the federal public defender's office.

The United States Secret Service says Smead called their Chicago office on Feb. 28 and stated, "I want to kill President Obama." After asking if his statement was a federal offense, he continued to discuss past assassinations, including John Wilkes Booth and Lee Harvey Oswald. Smead then said he, "wants to kill Hillary Clinton."

Smead told authorities he lives with his step-grandmother on Spring Road in Cleveland and that he "wants federal charges, not little state charges."

During questioning on Feb. 29, Smead admitted to making the call. Sources say he made 16 additional calls over a 90-minute period on his step-grandmother's cell phone.

He told authorities he had been watching The West Wing on television and drinking, and doesn't know why he threatened President Obama or Hillary Clinton. Smead also said he had an interest in assassinations and past presidential assassinations, including John F. Kennedy and Abraham Lincoln. During a search of the home, agents found two books that detail Kennedy's assassination on a nightstand in Smead's bedroom.

On Feb. 29, Secret Service interviewed his step-grandmother, Joyce Smead. She says he had been living with her since December 2015 and has been distraught since the death of his step-dad in April 2015.

"He is a good boy. He's not a bad person. I don't know what's wrong with him," she said. "It is crazy. Anybody who threatens the president got to have a problem."

Smead just moved to Cleveland from Texas and has a long criminal record. Back in the Lone Star State, he was convicted of making terrorists threats, multiple DUIs and thefts, along with assault and bodily injury of a public servant.

Family members say Smead would often say he was bi-polar or suffered from split personalities.

Smead's sister, Lisa Henry, told agents she doesn't believe this is the first time her brother has called police threatening to kill the president. She says he is an alcoholic, needs help, and is obsessed with the Kennedy assassination.

Henry also said on Feb. 22, her brother called the mobile crisis intervention line threatening suicide with a gun to his head and knife to his throat.

The Cleveland police intelligence unit assisted the United States Secret Service in the initial investigation.

