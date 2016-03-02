Akron man convicted of rape, faces life in prison

Bruce Gordon, 32, of Akron, will be sentenced Tuesday after being found guilty of two counts of rape and gross sexual imposition.

In February of 2015, one of the victims told her mother that Gordon was sexually assaulting her. The mother then questioned the other two who both said Gordon had assaulted them too.

The victims were five, seven, and eight at the time.

Gordon faces life in prison at next week's sentencing.

