Woman works to claim her life back, tips to avoid identity theft

You've probably seen and heard a lot about identity fraud, but have you ever quantified it. One woman's paper battle to win back her good credit should help.

Avon Lake resident Wendy Teller had her identity stolen from a woman in Florida. (Source: WOIO)

Wendy Teller is wondering how someone stole her identity and charged tens of thousands of dollars using her name.

"I've never done any banking or any transaction, purchasing on line," said Teller.

As near as she can figure, her credit was hacked when she provided her driver’s license to a doctor’s office. She is uncertain whether someone failed to shred the information when it was discarded or simply used the information.

She says she won't ever do it again.

"No, don't ever and if they need your social security number, No. I know medical records are requiring it but you know what really fight against it," added Teller.

A government web site agrees.

Other tips include reviewing your receipts, as well as shredding receipts, credit offers, account statements, and expired cards.

It advises storing personal information in a safe place, installing firewalls on your home computer and creating complex computer passwords. You should also order your credit report once a year. Another part of the equation is to be on guard when in public.

So called 'shoulder surfers' could be watching over your shoulder as you enter ATM or laptop passwords.

So what can you do if you are hacked? When you report the problem to your bank you will get a packet of documents. You'll have to go

account by account looking for irregularities, where there are problems you'll fill out a fraud alert form, then an affidavit stating that you didn't make the charges.

Hopefully you'll get more help from law enforcement than Wendy's gotten so far.

Her thief Teresa James Jones is still on the loose and Florida authorities don't seem interested in arresting her.

She fears, "These people are going to continue doing it because nothing is going to happen to them."

A couple of final tips. Don't leave mail sitting in the mailbox, and never carry your social security card in your wallet or purse.



