State responds to Carl Monday investigation into cross bores

For some time now, the state of Ohio has been warning us to “call 811 before you dig” to prevent a utility or contractor or even a homeowner from hitting a gas or sewer line underground.

Last year, more than 1 million people responded.

But not everyone was motivated to make the call. Carl Monday recently spoke with state lawmaker, Sandra Williams, who currently sits on the Ohio Senate Utilities Committee.

"Even though we have the billboards, 'Call Before You Dig,' the average citizen probably doesn’t believe you can hit some potential line when you’re digging. And you can even do this when you’re putting in greenery in your own backyard," said Williams. "Most people don’t pay attention to it and most contractors just don’t follow the rules like they’re supposed to. which is one of the reasons we had to tighten it up."

"Tightening up" meant passage of Ohio’s new underground protection law that took effect last month. Now, you can be fined up to $2,500 for not phoning 811 before you dig. Utilities, like Dominion East Ohio, say they’re already doing a good job of identifying potential problems before they dig.

But, the new law doesn’t address a potential danger Carl Monday exposed, known as cross bores.

A cross bore is created one when utility intersects another. The most dangerous seem to occur when a gas line intersects a sewer line. When a plumber is called to repair a backed up sewer, the results can be catastrophic. That exact scenario played out near Cincinnati, where a cross bore explosion left one family’s home in a pile of rubble.

Monday’s investigation found cross bores have been found in other communities closer to home in Bay Village, North Royalton, and Westlake.

Equally troubling, the Ohio Public Utilities Commission keeps no records of older sewer lines around the state.

"If we can begin to identify where they are, maybe we can stop the cross bores from happening," said Williams.

After Monday contacted Williams about the story, she agreed to share her concerns about older sewers with her fellow committee members, and tweak the new law if necessary.

"Short of someone going out and digging just for general purposes to find out if there is a sewer pipeline far down in the ground, there is no way to detect it, because no one had to mark their location when they put them in," explained Williams.

