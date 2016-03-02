Serial CVS robber sentenced

Alexander Linton, of Sackett Avenue in Cuyahoga Falls, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for robbing several pharmacies.

The 22-year-old plead guilty last month to four counts of aggravated robbery with two gun specifications and burglary.

Prosecutors say from November 2014 to February 2015, Linton robbed four CVS stores in Stow, Cuyahoga Falls, and Akron.

In each robbery, Linton walked to the pharmacy and stole Oxycodone/Oxymorphone pills at gunpoint.

When Linton was arrested in September of 2015, police say he confessed to all the robberies. Linton also broke into his grandparents’ home and stole money.

