Police: Roommate strangles friend during argument

A Cleveland man, accused in his roommate's death, has been arrested.

The man, 30-year-old George Rauls, called police Tuesday night and told them he choked his roommate.

When police arrived at 1370 W. 111th St. they found the victim with a belt around his neck.

According to the suspect, he and the victim got into an argument. Once it became physical the suspect put a belt around victim's neck and strangled him.

The victim's name and exact cause of death has not been released.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.