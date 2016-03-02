Fake Parma Police Department Facebook page causing confusion

The Parma Police Department is warning the public about a fake Parma Police Facebook page. The fake account is listed as a community page and uses the name, "City of Parma Police Department."

The Police Department's official Facebook page posted this warning for residents Wednesday afternoon:

The fake page looks nearly identical to the Parma Police department's original page. A quick reading of posts though proves that this page is a spoof.

Parma police detectives are currently working with officials from Facebook to have the fake account removed.

The department's official Facebook page is listed as Police Station · Government Organization under the name, "City of Parma Police Department." The public should disregard any and all information posted on the fake Facebook account. Parma police are stressing that the creator of the fake account is not employed by the police department in any capacity, and was never authorized to post information on behalf of the department.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.