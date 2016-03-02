Pollster predicts Kasich will win Ohio

Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson has said he will not participate in the Fox News debate in Detroit, saying 'I do not see a political path forward.'

Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson, left, laughs as his wife, Candy Carson, waves to the crowd after saying a few words to the crowd supporting her husband in front of supporters on Aug. 18, 2015. (Source: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The results of Super Tuesday have just turned a groundbreaking election into something even more gripping.

Nationally known pollster, John Zogby, of Zogby Analytics, was at the University of Akron on Wednesday for a talk on entrepreneurism. He's been called upon recently to speak even more about his take on the race for president so far.

"I think you are in a position, right here, front lines, to watch all hell break loose in Cleveland next summer."

Zogby says what's going on within the Republican Party may end up being quite a spectacle because it's looking more and more like Donald Trump will have what it takes to win the Republican nomination for president.

"On the Republican side, a big night for Donald Trump. He didn't close the deal, but he's very close to closing the deal. I think he set himself up for another good showing next week and then, more importantly, on March 15," said Zogby.

Ted Cruz, Zogby says, stayed in the race by winning three states.

"The question is, where does he go from here? Marco Rubio needed to win somewhere. He won in Minnesota -- arguably not the biggest state to win -- and it was a caucus, but he put himself on life support, as opposed to pulling the plug," Zogby explained.

On the Democratic side, obviously, a big night for Hillary Clinton, but don't expect Bernie Sanders to go away any time soon.

"Hillary Clinton is in good shape. However, we saw not only a commitment, but some numbers for Bernie Sanders that could indicate Bernie Sanders is going to be around for awhile," added Zogby.

Who may be dropping out of the race?

"I suppose, Ben Carson. There's really no rationale for him to continue. In terms of John Kasich, Kasich had that strong showing in Vermont. It would have been better for him had he won in Vermont, but, you know, he's counting on winner take all right here in Ohio," said Zogby.

Zogby predicts Gov. Kasich will win in his home state on March 15.

