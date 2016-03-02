Guest Editorial: Support your local food bank

Every spring, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank organizes the "Harvest for Hunger" campaign, to prevent Ohioans from going hungry. (Source: Greater Cleveland Food Bank)

Hello, I am Kristin Warzocha, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

This spring marks the 25th annual "Harvest for Hunger" campaign, which provides critical nutritious food for hunger relief programs and struggling families in 21 northeast Ohio counties.

Nearly half of clients at food pantries and hot meal sites are children and seniors. Cleveland was recently ranked number one in child poverty, among the top 50 U.S. cities. We cannot let these children -- or local senior citizens -- go hungry.

It is easy to help. Host a "Food and Funds" drive at your school, business or organization. Or give at your local supermarket. Tear off a coupon in the checkout aisle at your local Giant Eagle, Heinen’s, Dave’s, Fisher Foods or Buehler’s and add $1, $5 or more to your bill. For every dollar donated, local food banks can provide enough food for four nutritious meals.

We are serving more families now than we were before the recession. Please support the campaign today and help make a difference. Visit harvestforhunger.org for more information on how you can help. Thank you for your generosity.

