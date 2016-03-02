Prosecutor: Akron rapists gets 70 years in prison

Kevin Dasen, 42, of Akron was sentenced to a mandatory 70 years in prison Wednesday for multiple rapes.

Dasen was found guilty last month of 12 counts of rape and seven counts of sexual battery.



The 19-year-old victim, who was diagnosed with wide-spectrum Aspergers disorder when she was nine-years-old, reported she had been raped by Dasen repeatedly for six years, beginning when she was 13-years-old. Dasen took the stand in his own defense and admitted to having sex with the victim over 100 times.

During sentencing prosecutors say Dasen showed no remorse for his actions and has not taken any responsibility for what he did.

Dasen was also labeled a Tier III sex offender. If he is ever released from prison, Dasen will have to register with the local sheriff's department every 90 days for the rest of his life.

