Surveillance video shows suspicious man reported by female shoppers

Police are searching for this man, who was caught on surveillance video following female shoppers and their children. (Source: WOIO)

New Philadelphia police say they want to find a man captured on surveillance video, who may have acted suspiciously toward women while they were shopping with their children.

Detective Shawn Nelson said police know of at least five similar incidents in the past week at the New Philadelphia Marshalls, Walmart and Goodwill stores. He said none of the women appear to know each other, but each described a man acting suspicious and following them around stores.

"They observed a man who was 5-feet, 8-inches to 5-feet, 9-inches, salt and pepper hair, not well kept, salt and pepper facial hair, slim build," said Nelson. "It got to the point where they would move and the subject would continue to follow them and they weren't sure, because in each instance, the woman was younger and she had children with her, the women weren't sure if it was the children the subject was watching, or if it was them. One woman, in fact, said she believes it was the children, but we also had the other way."

Surveillance video obtained from Marshalls shows the man with whom police would like to speak. Officials stressed the man in the video hasn't committed any crimes and isn't a suspect, but police want to identify him and see what his intentions are.

"This could be a person that is just people watching and has poor social skills, but we would like to have a conversation with him, if nothing else, to put him on notice that he is making people uncomfortable," said Nelson.

Why is the department even looking at the case if nothing criminal happened?

"That's a good question. But often times, these people are looking for a victim of opportunity. So when they're trolling these areas, where there's large numbers of people, they have anonymity. They can travel around and be unseen," explained Nelson. "Sometimes, people will become fixated. It could just be someone with an extreme case of people watching, but we want to find out what the situation is. We don't want to take the chance that we have some kind of predator out there that has bad intentions."

Nelson said the department only became aware of the incidents after someone saw several social media posts and called police. He said he hopes people think to call the police before they post, if there's a problem.

"Keep your head up. Everyone is on phones and in their purses. We need people to have their heads up and be aware of their surroundings," said Nelson.

He also said he hopes people call the police if they feel uncomfortable.

"I would say use your radar, your internal instinct," said Nelson. "Most women, or men, have had people look at them at one time or another, and you don't get a creepy feeling, you recognize that someone's observing you. But if it goes beyond that normal observation, if you get that hair-on-the-back-of-your-neck feeling, call [us]."

Nelson emphasized how important it is for people to call with information or concerns, because it could help the next person.

"Maybe the next woman won't be as observant or aware of her surroundings, and she could be a potential victim. So you could be helping someone else," said Nelson.

If you recognize this man, call New Philadelphia Police at (330) 343-4488.

