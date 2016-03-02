New partnership promises to increase school safety

Terry Malone and Mike Pray are working together to ensure student safety. (Source: WOIO)

The man who chased a gunman during the Chardon school shooting continues to work to ensure that students across the country are safe in their schools.

The Coach Hall Foundation and SMC Safety Foundation have joined forces to help schools prepare for crisis situations.

Chardon Football Coach Frank Hall started the Coach Hall Foundation after a student opened fire and killed three of his classmates on Feb. 27, 2012.

Terry Malone, founder of Secure My Campus, and Mike Pray, founder of SMC Safety Foundation, hope to raise awareness for school safety, as well as raise funds to ensure that police officers can be present in as many schools as possible.

“We’re both very passionate in regards to school security,” said Malone.

The officers, called School Resource Officers, would work in the schools to monitor security, plus facilitate discussions with students about bullying, drug issues, and other problems that can lead to school violence.

“We need school security. The presence of an SRO in a school could really help change some of the problems we see with these violent intruders,” said Malone.

Pray says the priority of the new partnership will be fundraising, working to help schools add an SRO, along with assisting the school with creating a crisis response plan.

“We have goals and we’re working on private and public schools. So many schools have fundraisers, but none of them are for school security initiatives,” said Pray.

