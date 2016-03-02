Skilled K-9 assists Painesville Twp. with arson investigations

Before Ian, there was Tahoe, who worked with Lt. Thompson for almost 10 years. (Source: WOIO)

No matter the task, Lt. Gordon Thompson says K-9 Ian is up for the challenge. (Source: WOIO)

There are only 55 Nationally Certified Accelerant Detection K-9 teams in the U.S. including two here in Ohio. (Source: WOIO)

K-9 Ian is a certified ATF accelerant detection dog in Painesville Township. His partner, Lieutenant Gordon Thompson says he literally works for his food and it took some getting used to.

"These dogs are food-reward dogs. They don't eat out of a bowl," he said.

K-9 Ian is trained to trace explosives and accelerants at fires, along with other tasks.

Lt. Thompson says feeding him takes about an hour and half because of the setup.

"It was difficult at first to get used to, but now it's just a part of my life. It's something I have to do every single day and I look forward to it," Thompson said.

Before Ian, there was Tahoe, who worked with Thompson for almost 10 years. Thompson says he's happily retired at home with his family.

There are only 55 Nationally Certified Accelerant Detection K-9 teams in the U.S. including two here in Ohio.

"He's served the greater community very well. He's been involved in several convictions," said Chief Frank Whittaker.

In April 2015, James Warholak was convicted for setting fire in Cleveland Heights at The Katz Club Diner. K-9 Ian was instrumental in that case.

"We did a search warrant at the suspect's home and he was able to find the suspect's clothing when he set the fire," said Thompson.

No matter the task, Thompson says K-9 Ian is up for the challenge.

The chief says many people donate services to keep him healthy, including his veterinarian. Click here if you'd like to support K-9 Ian.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.