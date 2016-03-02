Akron teen sentenced to prison for home invasion

Two teenagers are in custody after a home invasion in Akron. Investigators say they robbed a woman in her apartment and one of the suspects tried to sexually assault her.

Two teenagers are in custody after a home invasion in Akron. Investigators say they robbed a woman in her apartment and one of the suspects tried to sexually assault her.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh has announced that Doriante Sutton, 19, of Akron, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for breaking into an apartment in Akron’s Highland Square neighborhood and robbing a young woman.

On Jan. 19, 2016, Sutton pleaded guilty to the following charges:

- Aggravated Burglary with a Gun Specification – a felony of the first degree

- Robbery – a felony of the second degree

In the early morning hours of Aug. 11, 2015, Sutton broke into the Akron apartment and ransacked the home. He stole the victim’s television, computer, cell phone and vehicle. As Akron Police were investigating the incident, Sutton drove by the apartment in the stolen vehicle. Officers then chased Sutton, eventually capturing him nearby.

A 16-year-old accomplice is currently facing charges of Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Burglary, Abduction, Gross Sexual Imposition, Theft, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon in Juvenile Court. The teen is accused of holding the woman at gunpoint and sexually assaulting her during the incident.

A motion filed by the prosecutor’s office to have the teen bound over to adult court was denied by Juvenile Court Judge Linda Teodosio on Jan. 14. The 16-year-old is scheduled for an appearance in Juvenile Court on March 11. If found delinquent of all pending charges, the maximum possible disposition the youth can receive is five years until he is 21.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.