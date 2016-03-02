Lake Humane Society fights for justice for abused animals

Honey, the owner's other pit bull, was found dead in a shallow grave in her yard. (Source: Lake Humane Society)

The Humane Society fights to get animals out of bad situations and into good homes. In Lake County, they have set out to get justice for animals they weren't able to save.

The owner of two pit bulls, named Moose and Honey, actually served jail time for this case. Unfortunately, one of the dogs did not make it.

The Lake Humane Society rescued a pit bull named Moose from a filthy home in Painesville last June. He was left by his owner without food or water.

Moose's owner, Alyssa Morrow, received an unusual sentence from the judge after she was charged with animal abuse.

“He gave her the option of jail time or spending time at the dump with no food or water,” said Leanne Pike, with the Lake Humane Society.

Morrow chose to stay at the dump for eight hours instead of jail time.

Moose was saved, but the owner's other dog wasn't as lucky.

A few months later, humane agent Leanne Pike got a report that Morrow's other pit bull, Honey, was found dead in a shallow grave outside of the owner’s home. When Pike last checked on Honey, she seemed to be alright.

“At the time, I gave her a body score of four to five out of nine. That's a normal body weight,” she said.

A veterinarian exam found Honey was severely malnourished and had suffered blunt force trauma to the chest.

Pike had stepped in to offer help weeks earlier, when Honey's owner said she couldn't afford to take care of her dogs anymore.

“They could always surrender the animals to us. We would be a resource and help those animals. So, they fully understood they had an option,” Pike said.

Morrow went back to court. This time, she served eight days in jail for animal abuse charges.

It may not sound like much, but Pike says it is rare suspects serve any jail time in cases like these.

“At least there was some kind of justice in the end,” she said.

Pike is the Lake Humane Society's only agent. She investigated more than 300 cases last year.

Her goal is to get justice for animals, like Honey. Moose was rehabilitated and adopted by a family.

“I love what I do because I can help animals that don't have anyone else to stick up for them,” she said. “I wish there wasn't a need for my job, but, unfortunately, there is.”

Lake Humane Society is a nonprofit that relies entirely on donations to rescue animals and find them loving homes.

The nonprofit is holding a fundraiser called “Rescue Rock Off” on March 6 from 12-5 p.m. at Willoughby Brewing Company. Five local bands are playing and there will be a raffle. You can buy tickets ahead of time by calling (440) 951-6122 or you can buy tickets at the door.

Find out more about adopting an animal or donating to the Lake Humane Society by clicking here.

