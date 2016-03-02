1 dead, 2 injured after head-on crash in Copley Twp.

No charges have been filed yet in the deadly crash. (Source: WOIO)

On Wednesday around 3:45 p.m. multiple departments responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on state Route 18, east of Medina Line Road in Copley Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Justin T. Miller, 33, of Mogadore, was driving a 2016 Honda Accord westbound on SR 18 when he went off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail, then went left of center. Troopers say Miller hit a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am, driven by Sherri C. Byrd, 31, of Akron, head on.

Byrd and Miller were both transported to Akron City Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The OSHP say both were wearing their safety belts.

Laura D. Byrd, 54, of Akron, was a passenger in the Grand Am and was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say it appeared she was not wearing her safety belt.

Bath Police and Copley Police were both on scene and assisted with the investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

