Ohio elections chief uses Twitter to answer voter questions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's elections chief is using social media to answer questions about the state's March 15 presidential primary.

Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO-sted) is hosting his first Twitter town hall on Thursday afternoon. His office says he will use the microblogging platform to respond to election-related questions sent to @JonHusted, along with those tweeted with the hashtag #AskSOSHusted.

A Husted spokesman says the online event is aimed at engaging voters and reaching newly registered residents.

Early voting for the primary is already under way in the key battleground state. Registered Ohioans can cast ballots by mail or in person before Election Day without giving any reason.

Husted's office has said nearly 70,000 votes have been cast so far ahead of the election.

Online:

https://twitter.com/JonHusted

