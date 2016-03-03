CPD gets new equipment to assist deaf community

Cleveland police officers will receive new equipment and training to help those in the deaf community.

The mayor, safety director and police chief will make the announcement Thursday morning about the new effort.

The video remote interpreting training is expected to help officers communicate more effectively with officers.

Each of the five neighborhood police districts are equipped with iPads which will allow officers to remotely access sign language interpreters in order to assist members of the deaf community who come in contact with or need assistance from police.

The training and purchase of equipment were made possible by a grant from the Office on Violence Against Women.

