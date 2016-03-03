VIDEO: 3 Elyria police cruisers break down during chase

The Ohio Highway Patrol released dash cam video of three Elyria vehicles that broke down during a pursuit.

The Elyria Police Department has been very vocal about its aging fleet.

The video from Feb. 21 shows three vehicles involved in a pursuit.

The call started as a report about a suspected stolen vehicle at the Chestnut Commons shopping plaza, and then as officers approached the 2005 Dodge Neon, the driver sped off, heading north on Route 57.

According to the department, the officers had to call in the Ohio State Highway Patrol to take over the pursuit and make the arrest. They say if it weren't for their help, the suspect may have gotten away.

"Embarrassing that our agency could not do what needed to be done and we had to turn it over. Absolutely. Thank God we have a good relationship with the Highway Patrol," said Elyria Police Chief Duane Whitely.

Whitely says he fears for his officers' safety. The newest cars in his fleet of 59 have more than 100,000 miles on them. Some of their cars were donated from area police departments. Officers say some shake when they hit speeds of 70 mph.

A levy will be on the March 15 ballot. According to the city's website, Issue 6 would be a temporary, five year, one half percent increase of the city's income tax.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.