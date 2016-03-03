Roommate strangled during argument ID'd

A Cleveland man, accused in his roommate's death, has been arrested.

A Cleveland man strangled in the home he shared with another man has been identified.

The man killed has been identified as Christopher Hardy, 30.

When police arrived at 1370 W. 111th St. they found the victim with a belt around his neck.

Police say his 30-year-old roommate called police Tuesday night and told them he choked his roommate.

According to the suspect, he and the victim got into an argument then it became physical.

No charges have been filed against the roommate.

