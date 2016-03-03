New director named for Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance

Reggie Rucker was charged in federal court Tuesday for allegedly using charitable donations to anti-violence groups he led to pay his gambling debts and personal expenses, including mortgage payments, meals, and entertainment.

A program aimed at keeping our streets safe may now be tarnished. Charges have been filed against former Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance Executive Director and former Browns wide receiver Reggie Rucker.

Former Cleveland Browns player, Reggie Rucker pleads guilty to wire fraud and making a false statement to a federal officer.

Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance has a new director.

Sharyna Cloud holds a master's degree in public administration from Cleveland State University and has more than 20 years of experience working in the criminal justice system.

In December the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland took over the day-to-day management of the Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance. The alliance uses outreach workers to help curb street violence through mediation, gang interaction, conflict resolution, case management, family services and intervention following violent incidents.

"I'm looking forward to bringing my years of experience to the Peacemakers Alliance to enhance the community relationships, strengthen our social service connections and give the outreach workers the tools they need to be successful on the street," Cloud said.

Former Browns Player Reggie Rucker pleaded guilty in February to stealing money from the Peacemakers Alliance to pay gambling debts and personal expenses.

Rucker was the president of the Peacemakers Alliance. He resigned in December.

Rucker will be sentenced May 23.

