TRAFFIC ALERT: Nagel Road limited to one lane

A portion of Nagel Road, south of Avon road, will close Monday, March 14th. (Source: WOIO)

A Cleveland 19 News travel alert out of Avon, OH.

A portion of Nagel Road, south of Avon road, will close Monday, March 14th for the construction of a western extension of Middleton Road.

To lessen the traffic impact of this work as much as possible, Avon Road will be re-opened with two way traffic from Nagel Road in Avon to Bradley Road in Westlake.

The project is expected to last 150 days and is expected to reopen on August 15th, 2016.