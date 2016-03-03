Teacher placed on administrative leave after alleged misconduct

North Olmsted City Schools Superintendent Michael Zalar confirmed Thursday that a teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave after allegations of inappropriate behavior surfaced.

The district is currently investigating the matter and police has been informed. The school is in the process of notifying parents.

According to the superintendent, school officials were notified about the possible inappropriate conduct on Tuesday and contacted the police right away.

School officials will not release any names related to this case and will not say what grade level is involved or what subject the teacher taught.

"Subject is really irrelevant. We are concerned that one of our teachers allegedly could be involved in conduct that is inappropriate. So subject matter is really not relevant," said Zalar.

Zalar wanted to assure the community that the school is safe.

"We've taken the appropriate actions. We've placed the teacher in question on administrative leave, and we will be pursuing this vigorously," he said.

The teacher has not been arrested or or charged.

