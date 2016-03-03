Police: Daughter's boyfriend hits dad and drives off

Cleveland police are searching for Anthony Goggans. Police say the 37-year-old hit Andrew Griffin, 50, with his Dodge Ram truck and drove off.

According to Audrey Robinson, 23, she was trying to get away from Goggans and leave in a car with her father, Griffin, when Goggans rammed into the back of their car.

Robinson's driver took off with Goggans following.

Once their car stopped and Griffin got out, Goggans hit Griffin, pinning him between both vehicles.

The incident happened at E. 93rd Street and Chester Avenue. Griffin was transported University Hospitals by EMS. His condition is not known.

Robinson, who was not injured, told police that Goggans was her boyfriend and was holding her against her will. She also said was pregnant with his child.

Police located Goggans' truck in the 2800 block of East 118th Street but he was nowhere to be found.

He is wanted for felonious assault and abduction. If you know where he is give police a call.

