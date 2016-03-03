Man accused of killing Canton K9 Jethro indicted

This is Tuko's first day on the job. (Source: WOIO)

Kelontre Barefield was indicted by a Stark County grand jury this week on several charges including aggravated robbery, felonious assault and assaulting a police dog or horse.

Barefield is accused of killing Canton police K9 Jethro in January.

Jethro was with Officer Ryan Davis when he was killed. The two were responding to a burglar alarm at Fishers Foods at 1272 Harrison Ave. SW.

Jethro was shot during a confrontation with Barefield, who also was shot in the leg.

The city held a funeral for Jethro at the Canton Civic Center, on what would have been Jethro's 3rd birthday. K9 officers from across the country showed up with their dogs to support the Canton Police department.

Tuko, a 14-month old German shepherd from Hungary, has since been chosen as Jethro's successor. Officer Davis spent a week in Houston, training with three K9s, before selecting Tuko to be his new partner.

The non-profit organization K9s4Cops, gifted the fully trained German shepherd. The dog would normally cost between $15,000 and $20,000.

