Committee to Rock Hall: 'We Want More'

New designs for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (Source: BRC Imagination Arts )

Members of the city's Downtown Flats Design Review committee told representatives from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame while they're happy the museum wants to develop the plaza in front of the building, the committee wants to see more.

The plans call for an outdoor cafe, new welcome sign, music stage and giant sculpture of the words "Long Live Rock." The purpose behind the giant words, at least in part, Rock Hall representatives said was to create that perfect Instagram moment.

"When you have 500,000 visitors walking into your museum every day, and every one of them is carrying a camera in their phone. They're snapping stuff. They're posting stuff. As it stands right now, we get hundreds of thousands of posts. This will give us even more," explained Greg Harris, president and CEO of the Rock Hall.

The committee chair, Jack Bialosky, said that the plans appeared "derivative."

"There's nothing wrong with what you're presenting, but it's underwhelming," Bialosky told reps from the Rock Hall. "There's nothing that is unique to Cleveland."

"For such a long time, it seemed like [the plaza in front of the museum] was just there. So, it's interesting to see new dimensions, but I don't think there are quite enough dimensions," said committee member Barbara Williams.

"That's what I see missing, is some dynamic punch in this plaza," said committee member Jeffrey Bogart. "I think you've got a great start. I just suggest you keep working on it."

Harris tried to convince the board that the plans were more than meets the eye.

"What you're seeing, these are staid renderings. What you're not seeing is we'll have 3,000 to 4,000 people there every day, all summer long," said Harris.

He also stressed the music aspect of the stage on the plaza, saying the museum's "art form" is rock and roll.

The committee eventually decided to table the issue until its next meeting later this month.

"I think the concerns that the committee had really have to do with how static that plaza is now," said Bialosky. "It's really not contained. It's very windswept. And I think we wanted to press the applicants to go further, in terms of trying to help make it a more dynamic space."

Harris said they weren't disappointed by the outcome of Thursday's meeting and plan to take the committee's thoughts into consideration.

"This is a design review committee, with a lot of designers, a lot of thoughts, a lot of ideas that I think will improve the project overall," said Harris.

The committee chair emphasized it was important not to rush the project.

"We only get one shot at these things, and our job is to be looking out for the welfare of the whole community. So it's really important to be thoughtful," said Bialosky.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will present to the design review committee again in two weeks with hopes of being able to apply for permits March 21, in order to be able to finish the work in time for the Republican National Convention.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.