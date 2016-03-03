HELP! 2 dogs abandoned in Medina

Medina Police are looking for the person(s) who abandoned two dogs by a store on N. Court Street.

The dogs were abandoned near a dumpster behind Deals.

If you have any information on a possible owner, please contact our Humane Officer Kate at 330-723-7722. You can remain anonymous.

If caught, the person could face misdemeanor charges of abandoning an animal.

