ID hacked Congressman proposes tougher law

With tax season approaching it is time to make sure your personal information is protected.

Wendy Teller knows this all too well, her information was hijacked by a Florida woman.

"She did make a fake driver’s license, with her picture and all my name and all my information because she had my driver’s license number," said Teller.

Teresa James Jones is the face of an operation that stole the identity of Wendy Teller, and to date she's had no luck getting authorities to do anything about it.

"I'm not sure why they haven't arrested her truthfully," Teller added.

People are worried about using a credit card at the mall and being compromised.

Many of the questions they ask are very basic.

Like why don't credit reporting companies check social security numbers for multiple names and addresses. It is a good question.

52,000 Ohioans had their identities compromised in 2015, one of them is a guy who is doing something about it.

Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci, his story is one of a very bold identity thief.

Renacci says, "My personal identifiable information was stolen. A fraudster then used that information to electronically file a fraudulent tax return in my name."

The person was so bold Renacci says he submitted, "a fake House of Representatives W-2, claiming a refund."

The person didn't get a refund, but Renacci got a notice from the IRS stating that it had questions about his return. No one wants one of those. He hadn't even filed yet.

Identity fraud, and specifically tax fraud is a growing illegal business. The IRS stopped $24.2 billion dollars in fraud in 2014 but $5.2 billion got through.

Renacci has co-sponsored a bill the Stolen Identity Refund Fraud Prevention Act.

Details are still being worked out, but it has bi-partisan support. A rarity these days.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.