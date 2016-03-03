'Goldilocks' arrested for breaking in, sleeping in stranger's bed

A 21-year-old woman was arrested on charges she broke into a stranger’s Congress Township home after a night of drinking and was found in bed.

The homeowner was out of town and had a relative looking after the property. When that relative stopped by they noticed several windows were broken out.

That person went into the home and found the woman sleeping in the bed. She called police and told them the woman was drunk.

The suspect told police she had been out the night before with a man and they had been drinking. She says she felt unsafe riding with him and she got out of the car to walk home.

That's when she went to the home to call for help. No one came to the door so she force her way in.

Once inside she put on several coats and climbed into bed.

The woman was arrested for burglary.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.