Streetsboro student aide rewarded for generosity

Part of Utz's philosophy is the importance of asking ourselves, "what can I do?" (Source: WOIO)

Dennis McMichael came up with the idea to reward people for acts of kindness. (Source: WOIO)

After seeing so many negative stories in the news, a northeast Ohio businessman came up with the idea to reward people for acts of kindness.

On Thursday, a Streetsboro High School special needs student's aide was surprised with an honor for her good deeds. She received two $500 checks for her generosity. Jeanie Utz thought they were giving an award to a student.

"It's unbelievable. It's overwhelming. It's surreal and I had no idea!" said Utz.

Dennis McMichael says he came up with the idea "Stand for Generosity" after seeing too many negative stories in the media.

"I thought to myself, there's so many generous people, we just need to highlight them, we need to know about them and that's exactly where it came from, the idea of rewarding people who deserve it," he explained.

So he and a panel of judges accepted nominations from residents living in Streetsboro and chose a winner. Utz's nomination stood out.

"It was everything she did outside of the classroom that nailed it for her. I mean, the lady just gives and gives and gives, and you could just see her love. It was amazing," said McMichael.

"I just think the message really is that when we get up in the morning and get out of bed, what can we do? Again, big or small, what can we do to make a difference in somebody else's life and that's the question we should always be asking ourselves, what can I do?" said Utz.

Organizers are hoping to expand the project to multiple counties and inspire people to do more random acts of kindness.

