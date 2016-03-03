Agencies investigating Fairview Park woman's 'suspicious' death - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Agencies investigating Fairview Park woman's 'suspicious' death

Authorities are investigating a "suspicious" death after finding a woman dead while conducting a welfare check. (Source: WOIO) Authorities are investigating a "suspicious" death after finding a woman dead while conducting a welfare check. (Source: WOIO)
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH (WOIO) -

A joint investigation is being conducted to determine how a Fairview Park woman died.

On Feb. 26, Fairview Park Police say officers responded to a home on West 221st Street to conduct a welfare check on a 32-year-old woman. When they arrived, they found her dead inside. 

According to police, the initial investigation at the scene showed no obvious cause of death.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim as Lynita McCaslin and is treating this as a suspicious death. 

An official cause of death could take months while tests are conducted. 

