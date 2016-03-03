Health Alert: Cancer treatment evolving to fit patient's health, not age

The shift is about determining treatment for cancer patients based on their overall health, not age. (Source: WOIO)

A new approach to cancer care is treating age as just another number that doesn't mean as much as it used to. And with that, millions could be helped in the future.

It's about determining treatment for cancer patients based on their overall health. That's important because up until now, an older age would mean less aggressive treatment assuming older Americans would be too frail to handle much more.

Fred Cubbison appreciates the new approach. When he was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer, he was surprised at what they first told him when he wanted chemo.

"I was 70 years old at the time, and they said 'Well, normally we don't do anybody over 65,'" recalled Cubbison.

Cubbison knew he was different though. He is more active than most his age. He golfs, chops wood and manages a farm.

However, when it comes to cancer treatments, there's usually age limits on more aggressive therapies.

"We know that older patients benefit from chemotherapy. We also know that older adults are undertreated in cancer care," said Dr. Ashley Rosko.

Rosko and her team are trying to make changes. They opened one of the first clinics in the country dedicated to treating patients based on their overall health and fitness, not their age. It's at Ohio State's James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute. In one visit, patients can see a number of specialists to gauge everything from their physical and mental health to their nutrition.

"What we're doing in the clinic is really to be able to preventatively put a plan in for patients and put this structure together so that patients can do well and minimize the toxicities of their chemotherapy plan," explained Rosko.

Researchers there are also studying a protein called P16 that can help doctors determine treatment by showing how healthy you've been throughout your life.

Cubbison's treatment was chemo and a stem cell transplant. Now he just takes a pill for maintenance, which is probably not how it would have been otherwise.

