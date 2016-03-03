Local website owner encourages students to continue learning Black History

A local website owner wants to help the community by promoting businesses and providing educational resources.

This year, Clevelander Kalenah Arif, launched FatBlackRecipe.com, (FBR) a national online directory of black-owned businesses.

Arif, who also works as an Assignment Editor at Cleveland 19 News, launched the website as a means to encourage would-be customers to patronize more businesses. The website serves primarily as a free directory, but also includes a “Black History Bank” that incorporates information about pioneers of Black American History.

At this time, there are around 50 inventors in the bank. Each person has information about when they lived, where they were born and details about their accomplishments. When possible, visitors are provided with videos and book titles that further expound upon each person's life.

In addition to information, there's an activities page with free, printable FBR Black History activities and other children's worksheets collected from around the web that can be used by teachers, children's groups, home-schoolers or anyone looking to learn more.

“I realized there were a lot of people that I didn’t know about, and other people didn’t know either. I started looking around and began bringing the resources that I found to one place,” said Arif.

Three days after the conclusion of Black History Month, Asia Ajagu’s sixth grade class at Entrepreneurship Preparatory School used the website to study accomplished African-American men and women.

“I like to learn to how they changed the history the United States and the world,” said Omari Darby, a sixth grader.

Tiara Jordan is the Principal of “EPrep,” a charter school that focuses on preparing its students for top tier high schools and colleges through an enriched curriculum. She says the focus on African-American history throughout the year is especially important at her school because 98 percent of her students are Black.

“The biggest thing I’ve been trying to drive home with my kids is that Black History Month doesn’t end in February. This website had lots of videos and information for kids as well as worksheets that helps them to be able to see the accomplishments made everyday,” said Jordan.

Students like Brianna Harris used FatBlackRecipe.com to learn about a featured person, and then explained their findings to the class in a short presentation.

“I found a lot of names I didn’t recognize but it made me want to search and learn more them,” said Harris.

Arif said it’s gratifying to know the tool also serves as a testament that history is still being made today.

Continuous updates are expected for both the directory and history bank.

Furthermore, Arif hopes the website will become popular and be used to really generate exposure for the entrepreneurs and artists listed.

"Although we know there is much work to be done in the business sector for Black communities in the U.S., we also understand that each step taken to stimulate cooperative economics and develop long-lasting, profitable relationships between companies and customers is of vital importance."

Anyone interested in internship or volunteer opportunities can find more information on the website's About Us page.

