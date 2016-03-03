Westlake wins water fight with Cleveland

The water battle may finally be over between Westlake and Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

The battle over water is finally over. Westlake and Cleveland were at odds for more than four years. But this week, a judge ruled in favor of Westlake, saying officials there could get their water from another supplier: Avon Lake.

"Unfortunately, as the administration changed in Cleveland, so did the interpretation of the contract, and that's what was most frustrating," said Westlake Mayor Dennis Clough.

The mayor says Westlake could have saved $15 million over 10 years by replacing water lines that the city of Cleveland would only repair.

That money went down the drain and residents had to pick up the tab. It's money the mayor says could have been used for roads, sewers and other infrastructure.

Clough says by going with another supplier, like a nearby community, residents could save as much as 5 percent off their yearly water bill.

"The cost of water buying from Avon Lake is about 25 percent of what we would buy from the city of Cleveland at this point," said Clough.

While he says other cities could be faced with these water woes, he hopes they won't have to put up a fight to save their residents money.

"I think that some of the things that the judge ruled on applies to any other city," explained Clough.

Clough says it could be a couple more years before residents save on their bill.

There will be public meetings before city leaders decide on another supplier.

The city of Cleveland could appeal the case.

