Man with dementia found safe after leaving assisted living facility

A Missing Adult Alert issued earlier Thursday for a 62-year-old man who walked away from an assisted living facility has been cancelled.

Police say around 5:30 p.m., Gary Cook left the Akron facility on North Cleveland-Massillon Road on foot and did not return.

Cook suffers from dementia, but was found safe by authorities hours later.

