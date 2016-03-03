Man with dementia found safe after leaving assisted living facil - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Man with dementia found safe after leaving assisted living facility

Gary Cook has been found safe. (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office) Gary Cook has been found safe. (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

A Missing Adult Alert issued earlier Thursday for a 62-year-old man who walked away from an assisted living facility has been cancelled.

Police say around 5:30 p.m., Gary Cook left the Akron facility on North Cleveland-Massillon Road on foot and did not return.

Cook suffers from dementia, but was found safe by authorities hours later. 

