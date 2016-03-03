Browns prepared to lose key players to free agency

Free agency is rapidly approaching in the NFL with players set to hit the market on March 9, and the Browns are well aware that they could be losing four key players.

Pro Bowl center Alex Mack, right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, speedy wide receiver Travis Benjamin and Pro Bowl safety Tashaun Gipson will all draw interest, especially Mack, who's considered one of the top five centers in the league -- with the paycheck to prove it. Mack is leaving $24 million on the table to opt out of his deal with three years remaining, and could top $10 million per year in a new deal.

"You know what, I'd love to have Alex Mack back," Head Coach Hue Jackson told reporters at the Cleveland Auto Show on Thursday. "I think you guys all know that. I said that last week [at the NFL scouting combine]. He is a tremendous football player. But again, he has a right to do that [entering free agency]. We'll see how this all unfolds."

Jackson said he hasn't spoken to Mack, but understands how important a veteran, Pro Bowl center is to a football team.

"You can put it right up there with the quarterback, when you have a guy like that who's played so well for so long", Jackson explained.

With that said, the Browns may not be willing to break the bank for a center, even as they prepare to draft a quarterback, because they're looking at a multi-year rebuild.

Schwartz is widely considered one of the top right tackles in the league. The Browns are expected to make a big push to resign him, likely in the $6-7 million per year range.

As for Gipson and Benjamin, both are playmakers. One on defense, the other on offense. But the market will decide their value.

Fellow safety Donte Whitner told reporters on Monday that he isn't optimistic that Gipson will return.

