Cleveland National Air Show announces exclusive features

Some old favorites are returning to the air show this year, accompanied by some new soon-to-be favorites! (Source: Eric Payne)

This Labor Day Weekend, the Cleveland National Air Show will feature the U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II Heritage Flight and F-22 Raptor Tactical Demonstration. The F-35 and F-22 will be appearing for the first time in northeast Ohio and Cleveland is the only U.S. Civilian Air Show selected to host both aircraft in 2016.

The F-35 and the F-22 are both fifth generation fighters featuring advanced stealth, integrated avionics, sensor fusion and superior logistics support. The F-35 also delivers additional fifth generation features, such as multi-spectral sensors, interoperability and modernized avionics. The F-35 and F-22 are the world's two premier fighters.

The F-35 Heritage Flight will feature the F-35 Lightning II flying alongside a World War II, Korean or Vietnam era aircraft in a dynamic display of the nation's airpower history. 2016 marks the inaugural year of F-35 Heritage Flight program and Clevelanders will witness first hand the capabilities of the F-35. Three variants of the F-35 will replace legacy fighters for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and 10 other countries around the world. The F-35 Heritage Flight Team is based at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

The F-22 Raptor will perform an aerial demonstration each event day and is one of the most sought-after demonstrations on the air show circuit. Its incredible maneuverability, aided by its computerized controls and powerful, thrust-vectoring jet engines, make the Raptor demonstration unlike any other. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team is based at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia.

"We are thrilled and honored," said air show executive director Kim Dell. "To have the world's most advanced aircraft in Cleveland will be historic and unprecedented. The 2016 air show will be a must see."

Headlining this year's show are the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. They will be joined by the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team, world aerobatic champion Matt Chapman, Third Strike Wingwalking and more. Inside the gates, spectators will experience the 300 mph Shockwave Jet Truck and pyrotechnics with a Wall of Fire. Fans can tour unique aircraft, help pack a parachute, meet a pilot and explore aviation first hand.

The tradition continues from Sept. 3 through 5 at Burke Lakefront Airport. Advance general admission tickets are $21 for adults, $14 for children ages 6-11, and free for children 5 and younger. Advance general admission tickets are also available at local Discount Drug Mart stores starting Aug. 1.

