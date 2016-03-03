Cuyahoga County may change policy on employee credit checks

Cleveland 19 discovered the county doesn't do financial background checks on applicants they hire.

Our investigation may have influenced changes at the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office. (Source: WOIO)

This week, Cleveland 19 uncovered huge personal money issues for the chief financial officer at the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office. Marvin Davies III was deep in debt before he was hired to manage money for the county.

Davies had multiple lawsuits filed against him before he was hired, totaling more than $170,000.

A $19,000 judgment was actually handed down by Judge Timothy McGinty. The same McGinty who hired Davies four years later in the prosecutor's office.

So why hire a man in charge of a $31 million budget and not run a credit check?

"Well, it's not part of the county's process and this was a transfer. He had transferred from the county agencies. He worked a number of years at the other agency. High recommendation. Enthusiastic recommendation from each. So I didn't think of it," explained Prosecutor McGinty.

As reporter Scott Taylor dug deeper into the prosecutor's office, he discovered the county does not conduct any financial background checks on potential hires.

Why doesn't the county do credit checks on workers who will handle your tax dollars?

"It's something that we are looking at. All the processes we are looking at and we are going to make sure strategically if they make sense," said Douglas Dykes, chief talent officer with Cuyahoga County.

After turning over what we found, McGinty says next time he would consider doing credit checks. Now, it appears the county is close to starting their first ever financial background checks.

"It just makes sense. It's the best thing for an organization to do," said Dykes.

