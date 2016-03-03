Concussion research reignited after soccer icon offers to donate brain

Parents are concerned about the risk of concussions for soccer players. (Source: WOIO)

Soccer star Brandi Chastain has announced she plans to donate her brain to science. Chastain's penalty kick won the World Cup title for the United States in 1999.

The concussion rate for soccer is less than football, but it still ranks in the top 10 of sports, which has some parents concerned.

Jennifer Brooks used to play soccer in high school. Now her 11-year-old son, Grayson, is on the field. On Thursday night, he was at youth soccer practice at Lost Nation Sports Park in Willoughby.

Brooks has studied concussions extensively.

"Actually, I've been focused on concussions since I was in college," she said.

She loves soccer and wants her son to enjoy the sport without paying for it later in life.

"I would never let my son play football ever, in any world. But it's still concerning. If Grayson, who's 11, whatever, have a concussion, I'd have to think very hard about it," Brooks said.

A recent study found for every 10,000 student athletes, there were 4.5 concussions among girls and 2.8 among boys. Most concussions were caused by rough contact with another player, not heading.

"You teach kids to use their forehead, which is the strongest part of their head, and if they have the right technique and attack the ball, it's not going to bother their brain much," said former professional indoor soccer player, Ali Kazemaini, who used to play for the Cleveland Force.

Kazemaini coaches at the college and youth level. He says concussion numbers may have gone up, but there are a lot more kids playing now.

"One suggestion we always work on when heading the ball is to make sure the balls aren't inflated so much, that the balls are too heavy," he explained.

Many parents are interested to see what we can learn from athletes, like Chastain, who donate their brains to science.

"The more we can know about how it happens, how soon it happens, if it happens more to women versus men, at what age it can happen, and at what age, it really makes a difference. I think it is going to impact how we protect our kids and think about what sports they should be doing at what age," Brooks said.

Concussions can lead to memory loss, irritability and loss of sleep.

Since the brain is still developing until age 25, experts say it's important to monitor concussions in children very closely.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.