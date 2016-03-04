Alcohol suspected in wrong-way crash on Innerbelt

Cleveland Police say they believe alcohol was a factor in a wrong-way crash on the Innerbelt early Friday.

Just before 4 a.m. two vehicles crashed just past the Innerbelt bridge and I-71. Police say one vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction. The driver in a Ford Taurus was driving northbound in the southbound lanes, when it crashed into a U-haul truck. The Ford Taurus was heavily damaged.

This is the third wrong-way crash in the last several weeks.

Last month, 48-year-old Mark Rafter was driving eastbound in the westbound lane when he hit and killed 20-year-old Kayla Coates.

In early February, both the driver and the victim died after 22-year-old Kenneth Urbanek drove the wrong way on I-71 and crashed head-on into the other driver. Police believe alcohol could be a factor.

All of the wrong way incidents are still under investigation.

"We have seen a rash of those lately and it is very unfortunate that they keep happening, and we do feel for all those people involved in them 'cause it is such a tragic thing when it happens," said Amanda McFarland, spokesperson for Ohio Department of Transportation, District 12.

Three people were hurt in this latest accident, including both drivers and a passenger in the U-haul. No word on their conditions.

No charges have been filed.

After all the crashes, ODOT tried to determine where the wrong-way driver entered the freeway, checking to make sure all signs are posted warning people that they're going the wrong way.

