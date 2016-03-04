LIST | School closings and delays - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LIST | School closings and delays

Get the most accurate list of school closings and delays here: 

Closings

-Cleveland School of Art and Social Sciences 

-Newcomerstown Ex Village 

2 Hour Delay

-Garaway SD

-Buckeye Career Center 

-South Central Local Schools 

School closing text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form.  You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.
 

Powered by Frankly