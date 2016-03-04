Suspects in KSU student's murder in court for Rule 30

Two 17-year-olds, so far only charged as juveniles in the death of a Kent State student will be in adult court Friday morning in Ravenna for what is known as a Rule 30 hearing.

It is a request from prosecutors to have the case moved to adult court where charges are far more serious.

Kent freshman Nick Massa, 18, was shot to death in a robbery attempt on Feb. 7 at an apartment off campus.

The hearing is significant because the pair could only be held until they are 21, if convicted in juvenile court. If convicted in adult court, the penalty could be decades in prison.

Massa, graduated from Westlake High School in 2015. He lived on campus, Cleveland 19 was told he was visiting a friend off campus when the shooting happened. Massa was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, and he recently entered the college of business as a managerial marketing major.

