Wahlbergs bringing new burger joint 'on the block'

A popular celebrity family is bringing their restaurants to Cleveland.

Chef Paul Wahlberg and celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie, of music group New Kids on the Block, are bringing their burger joint, Wahlburgers, to Northeast Ohio.

There will be six stores opening in Cleveland and Detroit as part of an expansion plan.

"We are on the road to bringing Wahlburgers to a city near you," said Mark Wahlberg. "We've created this family business with a mission to welcome families and friends from around the world to a place where they can break bread, enjoy some great food and lots of laughs."

The Wahlburgers debuted in 2011 in Hingham, Massachusetts. The franchise group is hoping to expand to 118 restaurants over the next several years.

No word yet on where, or when the restaurants will open in Cleveland.

