Kasich watches 3 presidential hopefuls throw personal attacks

Republicans began their debate Thursday night with insults while Ohio Gov. John Kasich was content to stand to the side and watch it all.

Kasich will not, under any circumstances, engage directly with his foes on the debate stage.

"As the Democrats tell me all the time, I can get the crossover votes," he boasted early in the debate, adding that he's often told at town halls that he seems to be "the adult on stage."

"I've talked about issues. I have never tried to go and get into these kinda scrums that we're seeing here," he said.

He demonstrated his experience on economic and budgetary challenges and foreign policy, and showed no signs of backing out of the race anytime soon -- especially not before Ohio's March 15 primary.

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger will join Gov. John Kasich for a "Battleground Ohio" campaign kickoff rally in Columbus on Sunday, March 6. This event is open to the public.

