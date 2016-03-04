Police: Drunken driver rear ends cruiser, 2 officers hurt

The woman accused of running into the back of a police cruiser has been identified as Shawnta C. Richardson.

Two police officers were injured after the 25-year-old suspected drunken driver rear ended their cruiser around 5 a.m. Friday at East 140th and Lakeshore.

Both officers were taken to Euclid General Hospital.

Richardson was arrested by Bratenahl Police.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.