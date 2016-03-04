Woman missing from Canton - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Woman missing from Canton

Arika Hall (Source: Canton Police) Arika Hall (Source: Canton Police)
CANTON, OH (WOIO) -

Police are looking for a missing 22-year-old woman.

Arika Hall was last seen on Feb. 2.

She has black hair, blue eyes and a wing tattoo on her right hip.

Anyone with information on her should call Canton Police at 330-489-3144.

Follow Cleveland 19 News: 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly