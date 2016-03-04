40 car windows shot out in Tremont area

In two nights more than 40 car windows have been shot out on the west side of Cleveland.

Police say Sunday, Feb. 27, more than 22 victims reported having their car windows shot out, mostly in the areas of Tremont, West 25th Street & Denison, West 25th & Archwood, West 30th & Clark, and Broadview & Valley Road.

There is surveillance video showing the crime spree.

Police say one video shows the vehicle traveling down the street, and appears to break at times where the victim's cars were parked.

The times vary through the day, but specifically this happened in the Tremont area at around 5 p.m.

Then Wednesday night another crime spree occurred, in the Tremont area. Another 20 cars had their windows shot out.

They also hit the areas of West 25th & Forestdale and West 25th & Scranton.

A still shot of the suspect's vehicle was captured from a victim's surveillance camera. This victim's car was hit at exactly 3:54 am.

Police is asking if anyone has surveillance cameras in the area and could check between the hours of 3:30 am and 6:00 am, this may help with the investigation.

If anyone has any information on these crimes, please contact Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5217 or e-mail at JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us

