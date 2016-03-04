CPD stockpile combat-ready riot gear for GOP convention

The Cleveland Police Department will spend part of a $50-million federal security grant on sets of riot gear ahead of the Republican National Convention in July.

With the money, the department plans to purchase 2,000 riot-control suits with collapsible batons, 300 sets of long-sleeve jackets, gloves and shin guards that would function as riot-control gear for police riding bicycles.

The gear will be used in crowd control situations and flare up's to help officers when responding to protests.

The 2016 Republican National Convention will be held at the Quicken Loans Arena from July 18-21. Nearly 50,000 visitors are expected to be in the Cleveland area for the event.

