Students evacuated from 2 schools this week after bomb threats

After the school and vehicles were searched, the area was cleared. (Source: WOIO)

Students at Theodore Roosevelt High School in Kent were sent home early Friday after threats were found written on a bathroom wall. It was not the only one in northeast Ohio this week.

"I was actually in choir and we didn't hear the overhead announcement that said to evacuate the school," said student Liberty Stehney. "Someone came in and told us to, like, leave our stuff and walk out quickly and quietly."

Cherrie Rubish got that dreaded text no parent wants to get from their child at school.

"It was not a pleasant text message to receive," said Rubish.

Parents also received a recorded message from Superintendent George Joseph, along with the texts from their kids.

"I noticed a couple of extra cops in the parking lot and I wish I would have trusted my instincts and turned back around and say, 'Hey, is there something going on?'" said Rubish.

Students were caught up in the frantic moments following the early morning announcement that the school was first on lockdown, then upgraded to a full-blown evacuation.

"I was kinda freaking out. Everybody else seemed pretty calm. But it was pretty scary," one student told us.

For Mary Wable, and her daughter, Macey Sampson, it was real terror.

"It was scary. I didn't want to show them I was scared, but I was. Usually, there's threat, but it never came to where they were outside and they actually went to another building and that really did scare me," said Wable.

"Everybody started getting crazy. Everybody started screaming and it just went on from there. Everybody panicked," described Sampson.

"Not only did we have a locker alerted on, we had a vehicle in the parking lot alerted on," said Joseph. "Those two things forced us to go to the next level of our protocol and that was to evacuate the students."

Students were sent to Franklin Elementary School nearby.

Officers and K-9s from various departments searched the school, as well as every vehicle in the parking lot, but found nothing. The evacuation was then lifted and students were allowed to get their belongings and go home.

On Thursday evening, an anonymous bomb threat was also found on a bathroom wall at Kimpton Middle School in Stow. As a result, the school's band concert was canceled and police and fire departments were called. A sweep of the building was done to ensure its safety and school was held on Friday.

Both districts are investigating.

